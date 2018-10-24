Black bear spotted in Hancock Co., KY

HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) - There’s been another bear sighting in Western Kentucky.
Jeffrey Alan Boling from southern Hancock County says he captured a black bear on his trail cam on last week.
The spokesperson for the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Kevin Kelly, says it is probably the same bear that was spotted recently in Breckenridge County.
Black Bears are often found in southeastern Kentucky, but they can travel between 200 to 300 miles in a summer.
So, it’s not unusual for a younger black bear to be seen that far away.
Officials say you should not approach a black bear if you see one.
Bears fear people and we should keep our distance.
They say don’t try to feed the bear because it could lose their natural fear of people.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.