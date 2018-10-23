USI rises to 11th in NCAA II Top 25 poll

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men's soccer team jumped five spots to 11th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll release this afternoon. The number 11 ranking is the highest regular-season ranking since 1982 when the Screaming Eagles finished the season ranked seventh.
The Eagles, who were ranked second in the NCAA II Midwest Regional Ranking last week and wrapped up the GLVC regular season for the first time since 1990 last weekend, conclude the 2018 regular season Wednesday when they visit Lewis University for a noon match. USI, which is 12-2-1 overall and 10-1-1 in the GLVC during 2018, is three wins shy of tying the program’s single-season record of 15 that was set in 1989 and tied in 1990.
United Soccer Coaches NCAA II Top 25
1 Simon Fraser University (14-0-0)
2 Young Harris College (13-0-0)
3 Palm Beach Atlantic University (13-1-0)
4 University of Charleston (13-0-2)
5 Colorado School of Mines (14-1-1)
6 Midwestern State University (13-1-1)
7 Lander University (11-1-2)
8 Azusa Pacific University (12-1-0)
9 Adelphi University (12-2-1)
10 Fort Hays State University (12-2-1)
11 University of Southern Indiana (12-2-1)
12 Mercy College (9-2-1)
13 Barry University (9-3-1)
14 West Chester University (10-2-3)
15 West Texas A&M University (11-2-2)
16 Saginaw Valley State University (9-1-5)
17 University of California-San Diego (12-2-2)
18 Nova Southeastern University (9-3-0)
19 Southern New Hampshire University (11-2-2)
20 Northeastern State University (11-2-1)
21 Notre Dame College (12-3-0)
22 Limestone College (10-3-0)
23 Colorado Mesa University (10-1-4)
24 California State University-Los Angeles (11-2-2)
25 University of Indianapolis (12-3-1)
