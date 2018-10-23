USI rises to 11th in NCAA II Top 25 poll

The Eagles, who were ranked second in the NCAA II Midwest Regional Ranking last week and wrapped up the GLVC regular season for the first time since 1990 last weekend, conclude the 2018 regular season Wednesday when they visit Lewis University for a noon match. USI, which is 12-2-1 overall and 10-1-1 in the GLVC during 2018, is three wins shy of tying the program’s single-season record of 15 that was set in 1989 and tied in 1990.