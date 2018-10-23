UE, EVV partner together for ‘Take-Off Weekend’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new partnership between the Evansville Regional Airport and the University of Evansville.
They two announced “Take-Off Weekend.”
Fans attending the men’s and women’s basketball home openers on November 15 and 18 will have a chance to win a trip for four from Allegiant. You’ll have a chance to make a paper airplane and fly it toward different targets.
Officials say it’s a great way for fans to get on board and support the programs.
“This is more than just a promotion between a sponsor and an athletic program," Brandon McClish, Purple Aces Sports Properties GM, explained. "This is a community event. It’s a community airport at a community school so really glad everything could come together today and work its way out with such a great event.”
In addition to “Take-Off Weekend,” fans will see some fun fan-cams on the video board this season for both teams.
