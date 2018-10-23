UE and Evansville Regional Airport team up for EVV Take-Off Weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Evansville Athletics Department and Evansville Regional Airport held a press conference earlier today to announce a new and exciting partnership.
Evansville Regional Airport will sponsor the first two games of the 2018-19 men’s basketball season, which will be known as “EVV Take-Off Weekend.” In conjunction with Allegiant, a half-time contest-promotion will be held at UE’s games on November 15 and 18 that will include a free four-person flight package given out during each game.
To enter, fans will purchase paper airplanes that day at the Ford Center to throw on the basketball court, and one lucky fan at each game will win the flight package for four from Allegiant. All proceeds from the sale of the paper airplanes will benefit two local non-profit organizations – EVV Pilots Club and United Way of Southwestern Indiana.
“We are beyond excited to officially announce our partnership with UE Men’s Basketball which allows us to engage with students and fans in a big way,” said Leslie Fella, EVV Marketing and Air Service Director. “Since their inception, the Aces have continued to provide fun, family-friendly game day experiences, and in partnering with UE Athletics, we look forward to building on their rich tradition and elevating the fan experience.”
Fella said the partnership allows EVV to align themselves with equally committed partners like the University of Evansville and UE Athletics who share their mission of delivering unrivaled, one-of-a-kind experiences.
The EVV Take-Off Weekend is just the start for the airport’s involvement. They are sponsoring the game ball delivery for each game in 2018-19, and EVV is involved in another interactive promotion called “Fly the EVV Cam, which provides one fan each game the opportunity to use a wireless cam to find Ace Purple in the Ford Center crowd.
“I am very excited about the partnership between Evansville Athletics and Evansville Regional Airport,” Purple Aces Sports Properties General Manager Brandon McClish said. “The airport is such a vital part of the University of Evansville and our community as a whole. They are so important in the university being able to recruit students and student-athletes on a national and international basis.”
