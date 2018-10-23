26th annual UE Coaches Luncheon raises $10k for YMCA

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With the start of the season approaching, the community got a chance to see into the workings of the UE basketball programs at the annual UE Coaches Luncheon.
A Q-and-A featured players and coaches from both programs, like local player, Anna Newman, women’s head coach, Matt Ruffing, the first graduate transfer for the Purple Aces, Shea Feehan, and of course, 1st-year head coach, Walter McCarty.
Tuesday’s event raised $10,000 for the YMCA, with over a quarter of a million dollars raised throughout the 26 years its been held.
“Our guys are out every weekend at different charity events or out serving food,” explained Coach McCarty. “We’re doing a lot of things. think it’s really important that our guys always learn to serve with purpose. Hopefully, it’s something they continue to do as they move on go different places, remember always to give back.”
The UE women will host Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition this Sunday at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, while the men will host New Mexico Highlands on November 3 in an exhibition at the Ford Center.
