Some Tennyson Water customers under boil advisory

TENNYSON, IN (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for some water customers in Tennyson.
Officials say customers on Yellowbanks Trail, State Road 68 and Folsomville Road should boil their drinking water.
It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.
Officials ask that, until the problem is resolved, customers conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.
If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact the water department at 812-567-8816.
