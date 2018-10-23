Pizza Revolution heads to Panama Beach to help hurricane victims

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “We love feeding people, that’s why we do this, that’s why we work like this,” explained Stephanie Peckenpaugh.
You’ve seen it in the Tri-State, the big red Pizza Revolution bus. Now the crew is ditching the bus, but they’re taking their pizzas south, helping victims of Hurricane Michael.
“The pan handle is near and dear to a lot of peoples hearts here," Peckenpaugh said. "A lot of people know people who live there, and a lot people vacation in that area so I think we all just kind of felt compelled to go at this time.”
Giving back in this magnitude isn’t new to the owner of revolution, it runs in the family.
“They actually did something like that in Illinois for a tornado, they were part of a tornado relief and you know, apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because now we’re doing it in Florida” explained Jorren Locher.
The Revolution crew won’t be alone, though. A special street is set up in Florida for food vendors helping victims get a hot meal.
There’s a way you can help make it all possible.
“It’s a pizza rev bff button," Peckenpaugh explained. "There’s two button you can buy that for $150 it supports 15 pizzas plus the button you sign the button going to Florida and keep the other one here, so you have a connection with that person.”
But financial support isn’t the only support they need.
“Come down to the farm and give us a pat on the back and tell us you appreciate us,” Peckenpaugh said. “We are just excited to have this support and everyone from Evansville behind us to do it.”
The Revolution crew will be leaving on Sunday night.
For more information about how you can get involved checkout their Facebook page.
