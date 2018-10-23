Pair of wet-dry votes happening in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Daviess County Lions Club members say it’s a common misconception that the group wants the fairgrounds to be in wet territory, so it can sell alcohol at the fair. But members say, that’s not it at all.
“[We want it] as family friendly as possible," Joan Hayden the secretary for the Daviess County Lions Club said. "So we don’t really have any desire to have a beer garden or to sell liquor. We have no desire to do that at all.”
So why go through all the trouble with a wet-dry vote? Members say it’s to be more marketable as a venue.
“Several people approached us, wanting to do a big truck show or something on the weekend, but when they found out it was a dry precinct and they couldn’t get a beer license for two days then they just went and passed us by," Hayden said.
The Utica Food Mart, is one of the only places in town to grab a quick bite to eat. But the store just needs one more item to become a one stop shop.
“We’re just trying to get more business in here and alcohol sales will bring it in here," Audra Perkins, store manager, said.
Employees say it would bring in more jobs.
“We would have to have more people in here working, I’m telling you,” Perkins said. “We have people come in here all the time and when there’s events and stuff, they’re always coming in here ‘Y’all have beer?’, ‘No, we don’t have beer.’”
But both the Lions Club and the Food Mart agree, those in the precincts have a responsibility.
“Vote, vote, vote," Perkins said. "We need this pushed through.”
