New Spottsville Elem. gets official first day

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - We now know November 12 is the official first day of school at the new Spottsville Elementary School in Henderson.
The second floor and kitchen areas are nearly finished and now it’s all about the fine details and final walk throughs.
Then the move-in process will take a few days.
“On November 7th that will kind of be the official, semi-official day of where teachers and students could start to move things into the new building,” explained Superintendent Marganna Stanley.
The board plans on having an open house on November 6 at the current location so that any old, or previous students and teachers can take their last stroll through the halls.
