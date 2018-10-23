Neighborhood Watch: Mickey’s King grand opening; ISP, DEA partnering for nationwide event

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You are invited to the dedication and ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Mickey’s Kingdom.
The ceremony will be this Saturday, October 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the entrance to the new playground on the riverfront next to the museum. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be there for the special dedication.
The ceremony will recognize the founders, volunteers and corporate sponsors who brought the all-inclusive play structure to life. Mickey’s Kingdom replaces the nearby Kids Kingdom, which has to be removed to make way for improvements at the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility.
Also happening Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 16th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.
The idea is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. The Indiana State Police are again partnering with the DEA, and the drugs may be dropped off at any ISP post between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
And United Neighborhoods of Evansville, or UNOE, will hold its 23rd Annual Sparkplug Recognition Banquet this Thursday. It’ll be in the Walnut Rooms of the Tropicana Executive Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Representatives from up to 42 Neighborhood Associations, the City of Evansville, Evansville Police Department, and other organizations will celebrate the accomplishments of the neighborhoods and honor Sparkplug winners.
A Sparkplug is an individual, group, business or organization that has gone above and beyond to support and assist their neighbors and their neighborhood.
