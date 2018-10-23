Mega Millions’ record $1.6 billion jackpot up for grabs Tuesday

(RNN) - If you can beat the 303 million-to-one odds Tuesday night, you can take home Mega Millions’ record $1.6 billion jackpot.
Mega Millions will hold its bi-weekly drawing Tuesday night at 11 ET.
A jackpot winner will have to match the numbers on all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball. But even if you don’t win the big one, smaller prizes are available for players who match fewer numbers.
In fact, 15 people won at least $1 million during the last drawing Oct. 19 by matching the five white balls but not the Mega Ball.
The prize for matching four white balls and the Mega Ball drops to $10,000. It’s not life-changing, but it’s enough to solve a lot of problems.
If you do beat the odds, you’ll have to decide if you want your money up front or over the span of 30 years.
Taking the cash option will get you $904 million, before taxes, of course.
The annuity option will net you a smaller payment up front, followed by 29 annual payments, each five percent larger than the last.
If the odds aren’t in your favor Tuesday night, you can try your luck with the $620 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night at 11 ET.
The Powerball jackpot odds are slightly more favorable at 292.2 million to one.
If a winner is declared Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot will reset at $40 million before Friday night’s drawing.
