Man sentenced to 75-yrs for 2017 murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 75 years. That’s the prison sentence handed down to a man from Evansville convicted of a 2017 murder.
In September, a jury found 22 year-old Darius Bushrod guilty in the murder of Anthony Blaylock. On Tuesday, he was sentenced.
As we reported, Blaylock was shot and killed outside the American Legion in downtown Evansville. Three other people were hurt.
We are told investigators were able to link Bushrod to the crime using surveillance video.
