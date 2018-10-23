Man arrested in connection to Warrick Co. death investigation

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - New information now on a Warrick County death investigation we have been following for weeks.
Mark Birge II was found at the intersection of Inderrieden and New Harmony Road on October 5. According to the Warrick County Sheriff, Birge fell off the back of an ATV being driven by 40-year-old Chad Grigsby, of Boonville.
On Monday, 14 News found out Grigsby was arrested on October 22 for Leaving The Scene Of An Accident. He has since bonded out on a $1,000 cash bond.
We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
