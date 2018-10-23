’It’s time to pull the plug’ Tri-State Alliance Founder takes concerns to city council

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Tri-State Alliance Founder and former board member took their concerns to Evansville city council for the first time Monday night.
The organization’s long-time President Wally Paynter has recently been accused of sexual misconduct and misusing funds.
Each of the two were given three minutes to speak during the meeting. TSA’s Founder Yvon Lauren is pleading that no more public funds are given to the organization.
Now, a former board member alleges that he is also victim of harassment.
“It is an organization on life support, and waiting on a donor, and I don’t see anyone stepping up strongly to help fix, rearrange, to hear the community concerns,” Yvon Lauren described.
Strong remarks came Monday night from Tri-State Alliance Founder Yvon Lauren in front of city commissioners Her feelings are fueled by continued allegations of abuse of power by the organization’s President.
Lauren says it has been 16 months since some of the first issues surfaced, and spoke Monday to keep them in public eye.
“It’s about righting a wrong and we feel we need to speak and it isn’t easy doing that about your own community,” Lauren added.
Paul Mefford served on TSA’s board for 23 years, but resigned in 2017 when the first victim came to him.
Mefford even explained to the council that he has become a target as well.
Mefford says after he spoke publicly about the allegations, someone created a phony profile on a social networking app for gay or bisexual people.
"Dr. Spear, for those who don’t know, he’s head of health department. We are posted on Grindr as looking for sex with other men, neither one of us did that, I have no need to do that, I’ve never been on there,” Mefford stated.
Mefford has filed a police report.
Meanwhile, Lauren believes any public donations to TSA should stop.
“I think it’s time to pull the plug on Tri-State Alliance. So many people have ill-feelings about it, if I thought it could be rehabbed I would help in any way could, but the steps just don’t seem to be happening now,” Lauren explained.
A Facebook page called “Tri State Men Me too” has been created. Mefford tells 14 News the purpose to is provide informational resources on books, counselors, and support groups.
A TSA spokesperson said Monday night the organization has never asked for money from the city council and has never received money from city council.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.