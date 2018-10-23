Hopkins earns second NCAA II Player of the Week award

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) was named the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Player of the Week for a second time this season after helping lead the Screaming Eagles to shutout victories over Rockhurst University and William Jewell College. Hopkins is the third USI player to earn NCAA II Player of the Week honors, but the first to earn the award twice in a career and a season.

