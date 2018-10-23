Hopkins earns second NCAA II Player of the Week award

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) was named the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Player of the Week for a second time this season after helping lead the Screaming Eagles to shutout victories over Rockhurst University and William Jewell College. Hopkins is the third USI player to earn NCAA II Player of the Week honors, but the first to earn the award twice in a career and a season.
Hopkins started her week with a 90 minute, shutout of Rockhurst, making a career-high tying 10 saves. She finished the weekend by making seven saves and shutting out William Jewell.
Hopkins, for the week, had a 0.00 goals against average (GAA) in 180 minutes of action and made 17 saves in the two matches. Overall in 2018, she has a 1.07 GAA in 1518 minutes and made 82 saves in the 17 matches.
USI and Hopkins conclude the 2018 regular season Wednesday when they visit Lewis University for a 2:30 p.m. match. The Eagles will be battling for a share of the GLVC 2018 regular crown Wednesday versus the Flyers.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
