EPD: Gun and more than a pound of pot found during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Evansville.
Police say Adrian Guerrero ran a stop sign at Pollack and Weinbach.
When asked for his driver’s license, they say Guerrero gave them his Mexican driver’s licence. He says he never received one in the U.S. during the 10 years he has lived here.
Police say they could smell marijuana in the car so they asked Guerrero to step out.
When asked if there were weapons, they say he told them there was a gun under the seat.
Police say they found the gun, which had the serial number scratched off.
Officers say they also found about 560 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and more than $1,000 in cash.
