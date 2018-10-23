Congressman Buschon stops in Mt. Vernon to check railway

MOUNT VERNON, IN (WFIE) - Congressman Larry Buschon came to Mount Vernon and rode the Evansville western railway on Tuesday.
The short line railroad connects Indiana and Illinois to a lot of national railroads.
Congressman Buschon came to town to make sure this part of the railway is running properly so that it can continue to help transport goods such as grain and coal throughout the U.S. The congressman also got to experience the constant traffic of the railway, and the possible location for a new bridge.
