Buehler Inc. shares statement on bankruptcy and store closing

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Buehler Inc. has released a statement regarding its bankruptcy filings.
WITZ in Dubois County reports the company also announced the closure of the Cash Saver Market on Jasper’s north side.
They also shared the full statement from Buehler, Inc.
"Buehler, Inc. and Buehler, LLC, Indiana-based companies with 15 grocery stores operating across Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, have filed for Chapter 11 protection from their creditors in the Southern District of Indiana.
While the decision to pursue restructuring through bankruptcy was extremely difficult, the company believes this step is necessary to preserve value as competition in the industry continues to increase. After reviewing every alternative, the company concluded that Chapter 11 protection clearly provides the most effective and efficient means to ensure the best recovery.
The Chapter 11 filing allows daily operations to continue without interruption—the majority of stores will remain open, although there will be some store closings impacting underperforming locations. The companies employees will be paid, and goods and services purchased by the company going-forward will be paid for in the ordinary course of business.
The company is confident that restructuring, trimming expenses, and consolidating operations will lead to a more efficiently run and stronger company."
Buehler Inc. does not own the Buehler’s IGA stores that remain open in Evansville.
