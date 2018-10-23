Brilliant Sunshine; Less Frosty

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Not as cold this morning due to southerly winds as low temps sink into the lower 40’s. Tuesday will feature sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60’s. Bright but chilly on Wednesday with temps only in the mid-50’s.
Clouds will thicken Thursday, bringing decent rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning. Additional rain likely on Saturday as a stubborn low pressure system moves through the area. High temps will remain below normal in the mid-50’s through the weekend.
