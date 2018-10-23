Aces complete fall season with Braun Intercollegiate

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Madison Chaney was the leader of the pack for the University of Evansville women’s golf team as they completed the fall season with the Charles Braun Intercollegiate at Oak Meadow Country Club.
Chaney led the way for the Purple Aces, tying for 9th place. She carded an 80 in Monday’s opening round before lowering her tally by one to notch a 79 in the last round. Chaney finished with a 159.
Sydney Anderson was next up for UE. Her final round score of 84 gave her a 166 for the event. She tied for 34th place. Two shots behind her was Lexie Sollman. After recording an 87 to start the tournament, she improved by six strokes on Tuesday, notching an 81 to finish with a 2-round score of 168 to tie for 40th.
Alyssa McMinn also saw a nice improvement from her first round score. She finished Monday’s round with a 93 before lowering that to an 84 on Tuesday to finish with a 177. Sophia Rohleder withdrew from the event on Tuesday after posting an 82 in round one.
IUPUI took the top team and individual honors. The Jaguars posted the lowest team round of the tournament – a 311 – on Tuesday as they defeated Southern Illinois by five strokes. IUPUI’s winning score came in at a 630. Marion DeBove was the medalist for the Jaguars. After a 2-under 70 on Monday, she recorded a 76 to complete play with a 146. She defeated the competition by six shots.
Evansville came home in a tie for 8th place with a team tally of 659 They tied UIC.
Today concludes the fall season for the Purple Aces. They return to action on February 25 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
