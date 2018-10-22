Two hurt in Gibson Co. crash after trailer disconnects from semi

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a crash in Gibson County.
State police say the wreck happened Monday morning around 5:30 at the intersection of southbound Hwy 41 and CR 350 S.
ISP says a semi was stopped at a red light on 41 when its trailer disconnected as it pulled away when the light changed to green.
Troopers tell us the disconnect caused the lights on the trailer to go out. With it still being dark at the time, troopers say the trailer ended up getting rear-ended by a car and that car was subsequently rear-ended by another car.
We’re told both car drivers were hurt, one them having to be airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. There’s no word yet on their conditions.
