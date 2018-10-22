RB announces $25m investment, new jobs for area

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A plan to invest millions of dollars at the former Mead Johnson Nutrition location in Evansville should also bring more jobs to the area.
According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, RB, a health and hygiene company, announced a $25-million investment to help update and add to the Evansville location. With the investment, an additional 95 jobs are expected over the next five years.
"In today’s global economy, we are committed to building Indiana’s international connections and cultivating opportunities to attract new investment and jobs to the state,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “As a British company with operations around the world, we are excited to welcome RB to the Indiana team as they revitalize the Mead Johnson facility in Evansville, providing good careers for Hoosiers and creating a better quality of place in southwest Indiana.”
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said this in regards to the announcement:
“RB’s plans to update the former Mead Johnson Nutrition Company facility are impressive and will serve as a model for the revitalization of other industrial and corporate complexes in the region. And while the project will be an economic boost to our city, it will also greatly enhance community pride.”
We will update this more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.