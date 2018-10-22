Ramirez, Faas sweep GLVC weekly awards

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer junior forward Eric Ramirez (Vincennes, Indiana) and sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) swept the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week awards for their efforts in the Screaming Eagles' wins over Rockhurst University and William Jewell College last week.
Ramirez earned the GLVC Offensive Player of the Week honor after posting six points on three goals in the two matches. He started the week with the goal that tied the match and set the stage for USI’s overtime win over Rockhurst. The junior finished the week with both goals in the win over William Jewell that clinched the GLVC regular season crown.
For the season, Ramirez is second on the Eagles with 16 points on seven goals and two assists. The two-time All-GLVC selection also is second on the team with three game-winning goals. The Offensive Player of the Week award is the first of Ramirez’s career and the second of the year for the Eagles
Faas earned the Defensive Player of the Week award after allowing one goal in 184 minutes of action, posting a 0.49 goals against average (GAA) in the two matches. The Defensive Player of the Week award is the second of the year for Faas.
This fall, Faas has a 0.74 GAA and allowed 11 goals in 15 matches and 1339 minutes of action. He also has a career-high 53 total saves and seven shutouts this year.
Ramirez, Faas, and the Eagles conclude the 2018 regular season Wednesday when they visit Lewis University for a noon match. USI starts the 2018 post-season Sunday when it hosts a GLVC Tournament first round match at Strassweg Field (opponent and game time are still to be determined).
Courtesy: USI Athletics
