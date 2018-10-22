Owensboro police investigating Sunday shooting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after someone was shot late Sunday night.
It happened in the area of Tamarack Road and Lovell Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Police say someone was shot during a robbery, but the investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.
The person who was shot was taken Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.