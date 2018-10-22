Mater Dei Lady Wildcats bound for state championship game

Mater Dei Lady Wildcats bound for state championship game
Mater Dei Lady Wildcats returning to state championship game.
By Jared Goffinet | October 22, 2018 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:20 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This past Saturday saw a lot of exciting action on the pitch for area high schools, and one Evansville team survived the Semi-State round to earn a trip to Indy.

The Mater Dei Lady Wildcats are headed to the 1-A State Championship for the fourth time in five years. Thanks to a two-goal game by junior Maddie Folz, the defending state champs defeated Park Tudor, 2-0, to earn a spot in the final game against a familiar opponent.

Mater Dei will face Wheeler on Saturday in a 1-A State Championship rematch from last season. The Wildcats come out on top in 2017 thanks to an overtime game-winning goal by Miranda Nosko.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.