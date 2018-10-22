Jeff Brohm named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Brohm joined the Boilermakers in December 2016 as the 36th head football coach in Purdue history. Under his first year at the helm in 2017, the Boilermakers more than doubled their win total from the previous season posting a 7-6 record, finished tied for third place in the Big Ten Conference West Division and defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl. Now in his second season in West Lafayette, Brohm has led Purdue to four consecutive wins, improving his overall mark to 11-9 with the Boilermakers. As a former quarterback in the NFL and at the collegiate level, Brohm continues Purdue’s tradition as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks” by playing a brand of football that features the quarterback’s strengths.