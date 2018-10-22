Jeff Brohm named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

ATLANTA, Georgia (WFIE) - Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Purdue Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors the football coach whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week.
Coach Brohm and the Boilermakers snapped No. 2 Ohio State’s 12-game winning streak on Saturday, defeating the Buckeyes 49-20 in Ross-Ade Stadium. This was Purdue’s second win against a ranked team this season and the biggest upset in program history since beating then-No. 2 Ohio State 28-23 in 1984. The win against Ohio State also marked the program’s first four-game winning streak since 2007 and represented the biggest win of Coach Brohm’s career in West Lafayette.
“Coach Brohm has done a terrific job turning around Purdue’s program in such a short amount of time,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This win is one that will go in the history books and we look forward to seeing what else the Boilermakers can do as they go head-to-head with two other ranked opponents in the coming weeks.”
Brohm joined the Boilermakers in December 2016 as the 36th head football coach in Purdue history. Under his first year at the helm in 2017, the Boilermakers more than doubled their win total from the previous season posting a 7-6 record, finished tied for third place in the Big Ten Conference West Division and defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl. Now in his second season in West Lafayette, Brohm has led Purdue to four consecutive wins, improving his overall mark to 11-9 with the Boilermakers. As a former quarterback in the NFL and at the collegiate level, Brohm continues Purdue’s tradition as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks” by playing a brand of football that features the quarterback’s strengths.
“Coach Brohm has shown excellent leadership these last few weeks to rally his team after a challenging start to the season,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & President Gary Stokan. “Coach Dodd would be proud of his ability to persevere and lead his team in the face of adversity.”
In addition to his efforts on the field, Coach Brohm has helped lead his program academically with a program-best 27 Academic All-Big Ten players in 2017. The Boilermakers also had a multi-year Academic Progress Rating (APR) score of 960.
Coach Brohm and the Boilermakers are also very active in the community with involvement in 20 different charitable initiatives in West Lafayette. The various community service projects they contribute to range from hosting their own Purdue Football Blood Drive to mentoring underprivileged children in the community by spending one-on-one time with them.
A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients for The Dodd Trophy at the conclusion of the 2018 season. The winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy will then be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.
Courtesy: CFA Bowl
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.