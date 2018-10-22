Hundreds gather to raise money for rare disease

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Hundreds of people stormed the football field at Memorial High School on Sunday to raise money for Epidermolysis bullosa.
EB is a group of genetic conditions that result in easy blistering of the skin and mucous membranes.
Sam and Sophia Schulz have been battling the disease their whole lives, but that doesn't stop them from being the kindest people you'll ever meet.
Throughout the years, hundreds have gathered to walk a mile in Sam and Sophie's shoes.
Friends and family shared kind words about the pair and with each step they made a difference.
