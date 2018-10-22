Hopkins earns GLVC Defensive Award

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in the Screaming Eagles shutout victories over Rockhurst University and William Jewell College. The Defensive Player of the Week award is the second of the year for Hopkins.
Hopkins started her week with a 90 minute, shutout of Rockhurst, making a career-high tying 10 saves. She finished the weekend by making seven saves and shutting out William Jewell.
Hopkins, for the week, had a 0.00 goals against average (GAA) in 180 minutes of action and made 17 saves in the two matches. Overall in 2018, she has a 1.07 GAA in 1518 minutes and made 82 saves in the 17 matches.
USI and Hopkins conclude the 2018 regular season Wednesday when they visit Lewis University for a 2:30 p.m. match. The Eagles will be battling for a share of the GLVC 2018 regular crown Wednesday versus the Flyers.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
