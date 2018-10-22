Frost Advisory Monday A.M.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Sensitive outdoor plants may not survive if left uncovered. After a chilly start in the mid-30′s, southerly winds will bring warmer temps this afternoon in the lower 60′s. Not as cold tonight with temps dropping into the lower 40′s with a light south winds.
Tuesday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Bright but chilly on Wednesday with high temps only in the mid-50's. Clouds will thicken Thursday, bringing scattered rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning.
Rain chances will increase this weekend as a week low pressure system moves through the area. High temps will remain below normal in the upper 50′s.
