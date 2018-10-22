Daviess Co. jail gets new security measure

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Right now deputies at the Daviess County Detention Center have to keep track of their inmates by paper and pencil, but soon that will no longer with a new security measure.
It’s called Guard 1 - a new security system, which allows deputies to scan each inmate’s wristband or cell to know where each inmate is at all times.
“And then it brings up all of the information of the inmate on where he is housed at," explained Sergeant Zachary Ezell with the jail.
“We’re hoping with the new changing technology it’ll help to be more efficient and better serve the inmates," Jailer Art Maglinger said.
It will also help deputies keep a better eye on inmates on suicide watch by noting on the scanner what the inmate is doing when they check on them.
The system will also send alerts to deputies when they need to make their rounds as well as a supervisor if a deputy misses a round.
“It’ll make everyone’s life a lot easier," Ezell stated.
Maglinger says he’s already informed the inmates of the changes and says it will be rolled out in the next few weeks.
