Construction to begin soon for new apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new apartment complex is in the works in downtown Evansville.
It’ll be located where the YMCA currently sits. Plans were discussed early Monday at the Site Review meeting.
62 units are planned for the complex. They will have both one and two bedroom units.
Design officials say it’s another way to bring affordable housing to the area while also preserving historical elements.
“It’s been a fantastic challenge," Noah Donica, Martin Riley Architects, explained. "It’s one of the first project I’ve been a part of heavily in the design end. A lot of it is actually walking around the building, looking at what the historic elements are.”
Design officials say construction could begin in a couple months. They are expecting people to move in by 2020.
