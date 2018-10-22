Breakdown: Why Uranus is visible without binoculars

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On most nights Uranus is hard to see even with a telescope but for the rest of the month, you may be able to spot it without one or with binoculars according to NASA. Uranus is going to be in a good place for viewing the next few days. The seventh planet from the sun is going to be at its highest point in the sky around midnight on October 23rd and as close as the moon. Check out the picture below of Uranus taken by Voyager2 in 1986.