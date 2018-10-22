Apartment hosts grand opening in former school

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Monday was the grand opening of Carpenter Court apartments on East Iowa Street in the former St. Joseph Catholic School building.
The 45 unit apartment complex is the newest affordable housing option in Evansville and has 12 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom, and 5 three-bedroom units.
The apartment units are available for tenants earning 30-60 percent of the area median income with rents ranging from $300 to $720 a month.
The development has street parking, a playground, laundry room, and community room with a TV kitchenette and library.
Local non-profit organizations will serve tenants living in the facility on site including Meals on Wheels, ECHO, and Visiting Nurse plus.
“When you talk about root causes and challenges for families, we know affordable housing, daycare and some of the other support services are needed," David Wagner, Carver Community Organization Executive Director said. “This will eliminate some barriers for some families for sure.”
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also attended the ribbon cutting and praised those who made the new development happen.
“I think if you look at the success that Evansville is having throughout the city now you look at one word and that’s collaboration and it’s really evident in this facility today,” Winnecke said.
Carpenter Court will also house a Head Start facility offered by the Community Action Program of Evansville as well as other onsite non-profit services.
