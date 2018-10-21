Alabama teen going viral for doing the right thing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A young Birmingham teenager is going viral for doing something good.
He found a wallet in a buggy at the Piggly Wiggly in Forestdale, with close to $300 and a phone inside.
But it’s what he did next that’s getting close to 100,000 likes on Facebook.
“Everybody likes Antoine,” said Piggly Wiggly Store Manager Jason Armstrong. “Great kid.”
When Antoine Starr’s manager heard his employee’s good deed was going viral, the word ‘proud’ couldn’t even begin to express his reaction.
“In a world that we live in now where it’s all negative and hate-based, it’s nice to have something like this happen,” said Armstrong. “And it’s great that it happened to Antoine.”
Shelia Spenser posted on Facebook that she left her purse and phone in a buggy at the store on Wednesday.
“Well I was starting to put the buggies in,” explained Antoine. “I connect them like this. And then I had seen it right here, and I picked it up.”
“The first thing he did was just bring it inside the store like he’s supposed to,” Armstrong said. “He goes to the manager on duty and then we put it in the safe.”
Spenser had close to $300 in her purse, along with her phone.
When she called the store, sure enough, it was there with everything inside, all thanks to Antoine.
“He did it because it was the right thing to do. It could have been anybody, and that money’s gone,” said Armstrong.
Spenser posted about Antoine’s honesty on Facebook writing, “Let’s make this post go viral, to show other young men and ladies that there is honor in doing the right thing.”
“I just feel that, if I was in that situation, I would want somebody to give it back to me,” said Antoine. “And I wouldn’t want my stuff to be taken away.”
As of Saturday night at 8:30, almost 100,000 people have liked the post. Spenser gave him $100 to thank him.
“There are good kids in the world and they should look at Antoine and go, ‘You know what? That’s someone I can be,'” said Armstrong. “It’s not hard. It’s all heart. It’s what you have in your heart.”
