Yellowjackets Sting Lady Panthers Soccer

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision to Cedarville University on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets utilized three second half goals to distance the Panthers and pickup a Great Midwest road victory.



On a wind-swept Panther Field, the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 8-5 G-MAC) used a gusting western wind at their backs to spark the offense. Cedarville rapidly moved downfield in the early minutes of the match, but it was not until the 26th minute, before they broke the seal and scored the first goal of the match.



Taylor Noll scored to the first goal of the match and she also added a second tally in the 38th minute, The Panthers (4-10-1, 3-9-1 G-MAC) trailed 2-0 at the break. Wesleyan managed three shots in the first half, two being on goal. Madisyn Hunt hit the crossbar on her opening attempt, 13 minutes into the match. Her shot was followed by Breigh Haase’s close range attempt that was saved to keep the shut-out intact.



Momentum was stayed with Cedarville throughout the second half. The period started with another goal that extended the lead to 3-0. In the 54th minute the lead grew to 4-0. The Yellow Jackets added another score in the 70th minute. Natalie Hinchcliffe finished with three shots, one on goal, all coming in the final 45 minutes.



The Panthers will travel to Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday to play Trevecca Nazarene. The final match of the season is scheduled to begin at 7 PM CT.