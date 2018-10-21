USI Volleyball Falls to #8 Drury in Straight Sets

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball fell to eighth-ranked Drury University at the Physical Activities Center on Saturday afternoon in Great Lakes Valley Conference competition.
The Screaming Eagles (10-15, 2-12 GLVC) came out hot against the Panthers in the opening set before Drury returned to form folowing a Friday-night loss to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.
DU 25, USI 23
USI jumped out to a 10-4 lead on seven kills, led by outside hitters junior Lindsey Stose and sophomore Alyssa Yochum. The Panthers closed to a one-point margin with an 8-3 run of their own, then took their first lead 22-21 before closing the frame
- Yochum led USI in kills (4) and digs (6)
- Setters senior Erika Peoples and sophomore Casey Cepicky each posted six assists
- Freshman middle blocker Sidney Hegg rejected three Drury attacks.
DU 25, USI 14
- The Panthers posted a 15-4 run after a 3-0 USI start, effectively putting the set out of reach quickly...The script flipped on the Eagles offensively: after opening the first set with seven kills to one error, USI committed eight attack errors (six via Panther blocks) to just four kills to open the second
- Drury’s Taylor Forth and Emmalee Chrest combined for nine kills in the set; USI had seven as a team, led by junior right side hitter Elexis Coleman with three.
DU 25, USI 16
- After the Eagles opened the first two sets with the lead, the Panthers came out firing on an 11-1 run, which allowed Drury to coast for the match-clinching set
- Although USI was within one kill of the Panthers, Drury scored on seven blocks, six by Forth
- Stose and junior middle blocker Amanda Jung each posted three kills in the frame.
NOTES:
- USI hit for negative attack percentages in the second and third sets, forced by 13 total blocks by the Panthers
- Both Cepicky and Peoples were within two digs of a double-double, senior libero Haley Limper led the Eagles with 15 digs
Next Up:
USI travels to the University of Illinois-Springfield Tuesday for a mid-week match with the Prairie Stars before returning to the PAC for its final three matches of the season
