Tam’s 18 Kills Not Enough; Aces Volleyball Falls to Loyola

CHICAGO (WFIE) - Junior Rachel Tam registered a game-high 18 kills, but Loyola hit an efficient .291 on its way to a 3-0 win over the University of Evansville volleyball team on Saturday night.
Tam was the only player in the match to reach double figures in kills. Behind her was Alondra Vazquez with 8 and Kerra Cornist with 7. Allana McInnis totaled 31 assists on the night while Olivia Goldstein and Vazquez led UE (8-16, 2-9 MVC) with 8 digs apiece. Loyola (13-9, 5-5 MVC) was led by Morgan Gresham and Gabi Maciagowski, who posted 9 kills each.
Loyola set the early tone for the evening, scoring the first three points of the match before going up by a score of 11-5. A Tam kill and a Mildrelis Rodriguez ace cut the deficit to a pair at 13-11, but the Ramblers never gave up the lead, taking a 25-19 win.
After four early ties, it was Evansville who took the first multi-point lead, going up 6-4 on a Cornist kill. Loyola made its way back, taking a 12-10 edge on a kill from Gresham. UE got within one on another kill by Cornist, but the Ramblers came back with a 9-3 run before finishing the set with a 25-18 decision.
Game three saw the Ramblers reel off the first three tallies before jumping out to a 14-6 advantage. From there, they clinched the match on the strength of a 25-17 win.
UE returns home next weekend for matches against Bradley and Illinois State.
