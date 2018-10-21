Tam’s 18 Kills Not Enough; Aces Volleyball Falls to Loyola

After four early ties, it was Evansville who took the first multi-point lead, going up 6-4 on a Cornist kill. Loyola made its way back, taking a 12-10 edge on a kill from Gresham. UE got within one on another kill by Cornist, but the Ramblers came back with a 9-3 run before finishing the set with a 25-18 decision.