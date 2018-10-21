Softball tournament benefits teammates lost in car crash

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Over a month since a car wreck in Gibson County claimed the life of Trevor Watt and James Gasaway, friends and teammates are hosting a softball tournament in their memory.
Since the crash, Paula Hosmer said the community has rallied behind her son James, her family, and everyone involved.
The softball community in particular. Teammates of Trevor’s organized a softball tournament to benefit both families.
Trevor’s teammates wore shirts with Watt on the back and JG on the sleeve.
16 teams made it out for the tournament, which organizers tell us will be an all nighter. It will continue overnight and into Sunday at South Side Park in Princeton.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.