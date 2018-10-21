Panthers Volleyball Comes up Clutch at ODU

Columbus, OH (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team picked-up a crucial victory on Saturday at Ohio Dominican. Sierra Morrow finished with eight kills in a 3-0 win on the road, helping the Panthers make a strong push towards the Great Midwest Conference Tournament.



The opening set teetered back and forth, but Morrow’s clutch kill got the Panthers (14-12, 8-7 G-MAC) to a 24-22 lead. Seconds later, Wesleyan got the final point to take a 1-0 lead.



ODU (5-20, 1-13 G-MAC) led most of the second set and held a 19-16 lead late. Alexa Davis ignited a 4-0 rally soon thereafter that flipped momentum back in favor of the Panthers. Wesleyan took a 22-20 lead after the run and closed out the set after a Morrow kill, 25-23.



The Panthers led the third set wire-to-wire after racing out to an 8-2 lead. Wesleyan closed out the match 25-20 after hitting .214 in the final frame. Morrow added three total blocks to go along with her eight kills. Jaylen McEwen finished with seven kills while Lydia Jackson dished-out 14 assists.



Wesleyan will host Findlay on Friday evening. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM CT.