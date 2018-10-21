KWC Men’s Soccer Falls on Senior Day

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss on Saturday to Cedarville University in their final home game of the 2018 season.
The Yellow Jackets scored one goal in each half, getting on the board in the 21st minute and again in the 48th minute.
Wesleyan couldn't capitalize on a scoring opportunity in the 68th minute as Austin Moorehit the post and Ben Protheroe got the rebound but sent a shot high.
Protheroe and David Flores led the Panthers with two shots a piece.
Lucas Daunhauer played the full 90 minutes in net, making five saves and allowing two goals.
The Panthers close out the 2018 season on the road as they head to Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday to take on the Trojans of Trevecca Nazarene University.
