KWC Football Quiets Storm in 40-Point Senior Day Win

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team posted a convincing 46-6 win over Lake Erie College on Saturday for their third win of the season. The second Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory on the year is the most the conference wins for the Panthers since joining the G-MAC.
The Storm scored on their first possession of the game but Wesleyan was able to get on the board as Moe Carter blocked the extra point attempt and Jamir Johnson returned it for two points.
On Wesleyan's ensuing drive, Corey Johnson Jr. exploded for a 38-yard run that fell just short of the goal line. Mike McGee ran in for the two-yard score and Chris Logsdon nailed the extra point to put the Panthers ahead 9-6 in the first quarter.
Quarterback Dessi Austin tabbed a 35-yard run on the Panthers next possession. Three straight carries from Landan Thomas set up the Panthers inside the Lake Erie red zone. Austin connected with Johnson Jr. for a six-yard touchdown reception to extend Wesleyan's lead to double figures.
Chris Logsdon sent a 41-yard field goal right down the middle with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter to give Wesleyan a 19-6 lead at the break.
The Panther defense started the third quarter by forcing a three-and-out. Derek Barnes returned the punt 15-yards before Johnson Jr. dashed 42-yards for a touchdown. Logsdon's extra point attempt was good as the Panthers went ahead by 20.
It was déjà vu three minutes later as Johnson tabbed another 42-yard touchdown run.
Wesleyan didn't let up in the final quarter, scoring two more touchdowns. Kam Taylor tabbed an eight-yard carry and Dylan Byrd recorded a 10-yard rushing score as the Panthers outscored the Storm 14-0 in the final frame.
The Panther defense shined in the matchup, blanking the Storm for the final 44 minutes of the game. Lake Erie was held to 159-yards of total offense and just 11-yards on the ground.
James Todd led the Panthers with seven tackles, six of which were solo. Dalan Cofer tallied five while Armand Childs, Jamir Johnson and Jalen Humphrey each recorded four. Moe Carter tallied three pass break ups on the day.
Corey Johnson Jr. was nearly untouchable on the offense, accumulating 156-yards on the ground for three touchdowns, two of which were 42-yard carries.
Wesleyan will hit the road for their final three games of the season. The Panthers head to Hillsdale, Mich. on October 27 to take on the Charger of Hillsdale College at 12 pm CT.
