Frost possible tonight, cool and sunny through midweek

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We have another clear and chilly night ahead of us with overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for western Kentucky and most of southwest Indiana from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday, so you may have to defrost your windshield before heading off to school or work tomorrow.
Aside from the possible frost in the morning, Monday looks fairly pleasant. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. Tuesday will also be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Our winds will shift Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring cooler air down from the north-northeast. As a result, although Wednesday will also be mostly sunny, high temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s.
The clouds will increase Wednesday night into Thursday, and our skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend. A stray shower is possible Thursday night into Friday morning, but we will likely stay dry through the end of the workweek. A more substantial chance for scattered showers arrives next weekend as a week low pressure system moves through our region.
