Former Crossroads pastor now lead pastor at new church

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There was a big announcement Saturday at The Hills Church in Evansville.
Pastor Patrick Garcia is now the new lead pastor.
As we previously reported, Pastor Rick Kyle and two other former Crossroads pastors have formed The Hills Church following several firings from Crossroads.
Kyle was fired from Crossroads after refusing a call to resign. He says the reason was because he supported lead pastor Patrick Garcia, who was also fired for disagreements with the elders.
