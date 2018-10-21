Crews battle fire at historic New Albany building

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Crews from several fire departments fought a large fire in New Albany at an old tannery.
The fire happened on Silver Street and Main Street at the historic Moser Leather Co. building on Saturday night.
According to a post on the New Albany Fire Department Facebook page, the call came in at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Multiple companies responded to the fire, including off duty New Albany firefighters and Jeffersonville Fire.
The fire was contained to the original building, and no injuries were reported.
This is the third time in the past year that the building has been on fire.
