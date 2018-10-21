Community enjoys Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival for 33 years

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The cold weather didn't keep the crowds away at Reids Orchard in Daviess County.
For 33 years the community has enjoyed their annual Apple Festival.
The event includes carnival rides, kettle corn, and craft booths.
Over the years, the festival has grown from about 20 booths to now about 100.
One booth owner says he’s been here for years, and every year he is just as excited.
Reid’s Orchard also has a petting zoo and hay rides. The festival ends at 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.