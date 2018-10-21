Bluegrass Museum holds concert on last day of grand opening

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Three days of celebrating the grand opening of the new Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro capped off with a free concert series and a first chance for the public to tour the new facility.
"We've about doubled our exhibit space, but obviously the main additions would be that we have so much more performance space for the music itself," said the marketing director, Carly Smith. "The main thing people are saying is that they had no idea it was going to be on this scale and this well done, and we're excited to hear that news. We want everybody to come out and experience it and it's just great to know people are enjoying themselves when the come through the door."
Officials worked on the new building for years. Now they say seeing the doors finally open is a treat.
"It's been an amazing dream come true. We've been working on this project for years and to actually see it all come together has just made it worth while," said Smith. "We've had nothing but positive comments and compliments. We started on Thursday night all the way through to today and we're just excited to hit the ground next week."
The Bluegrass Hall of Fame Museum is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
