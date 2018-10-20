Volunteers fill 1,000 bags for area foster children

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A big community project will help hundreds of children.
Saturday, volunteers met at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer to fill 1,000 bags.
“Value Every Child” is a partnership among non-profits including The Isaiah 1:17 Project, 911 Gives Hope, Vanderburgh County CASA, Young and Established, and several University of Evansville student organizations.
Collections have been underway since August.
Often times children enter into care with little or nothing of their own.
The bags contain necessities such as diapers, wipes and formula for infants, toothbrushes, pajamas, combs, underwear, and deodorant.
Each bag also has an age appropriate stuffed animal or blanket to offer comfort during this time of crisis.
Indiana is ranked 3rd in the US for child abuse cases, while Vanderburgh County ranks 3rd in Indiana for the number of Children in Need of Services cases.
There are 857 children currently in the judicial system due to abuse and neglect by their parent or guardian. There are 150 foster families in Vanderburgh County.
Organizers say the goal of the “Value Every Child” campaign is to not only prepare bags for children in foster care, but educate the community on the foster care crisis and encourage people to consider becoming a foster family or a CASA – a court appointed special advocate.
The Isaiah 1:17 Project makes these “bags of hope” when they are needed for children in several local counties.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.