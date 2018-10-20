Volleyball drops weekend opener at Valparaiso

The Crusaders opened the first set on a 5-1 run and pulled away to take a 25-15 win. It was the Aces who took advantage of the early momentum to earn a big win in the second frame. Alondra Vazquez notched a service ace that gave the Aces a 6-3 lead. UE led by six in the opening sequence before Valpo rallied back to cut the deficit to a pair at 16-14.