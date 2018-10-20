Volleyball drops weekend opener at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Indiana (WFIE) - Mildrelis Rodriguez and Alondra Vazquez each recorded double-doubles, but Ally Cummings had 17 kills to lead Valparaiso to a 3-1 win over the University of Evansville volleyball team on Friday evening.
Vazquez led the way for UE (8-15, 2-8 MVC) with 15 kills while Rodriguez had 12. Both led the team with 14 digs. Allana McInnis contributed 33 assists. Cummings was one of three Crusaders (19-5, 6-3 MVC) in double figures in kills while Katherine Carlson (13) and Lizzie Zaleski (11) hit the mark.
The Crusaders opened the first set on a 5-1 run and pulled away to take a 25-15 win. It was the Aces who took advantage of the early momentum to earn a big win in the second frame. Alondra Vazquez notched a service ace that gave the Aces a 6-3 lead. UE led by six in the opening sequence before Valpo rallied back to cut the deficit to a pair at 16-14.
Mildrelis Rodriguez recorded a pair of kills in what was a 6-0 run that gave her team an 8-point lead. From there, the Aces cruised to a 25-17 win to knot the match at 1-1.
Game three saw the squads swap the lead a few times before Valparaiso was able to wrestle away a 10-6 lead. The Aces quickly closed the game to a pair, but the Crusaders countered and pulled away for a 25-14 triumph to take a 2-1 edge in the match.
A pivotal fourth set saw both teams give it their all with eight ties leading to an 11-11 score. An Ally Cummings service ace was part of a 3-0 stretch that saw the Crusaders take control. They completed the set on a 14-4 run to earn a 25-15 win in the third set to clinch the match.
Tomorrow, the Aces remain on the road as they head to Chicago for a match against Loyola.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
