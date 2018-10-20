USI women’s soccer clinches GLVC tournament spot with win

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team clinched a spot in the GLVC Tournament with a 1-0 win over Rockhurst University Friday evening at Strassweg Field. USI goes to 9-5-2 overall and 7-3-1 GLVC, while Rockhurst watched its record go to 8-5-1, 7-3-0 GLVC.
The win keeps the Screaming Eagles' hopes to host a conference post-season game alive with two matches to play. The victory also was USI's second over Rockhurst in the history of the series and broke a five-match losing streak to Hawks.
The Screaming Eagles and the Hawks battled through a rainy first half 0-0 draw by the intermission. Rockhurst had the majority of chances, posting a 10-2 advantage in shots.
In the second half, USI wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard when freshman forward, Katlyn Andres ( Louisville, Kentucky) gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 50:33. Andres punch the ball across the goal off assisting crosses from senior forward, Kennedy Moore Evansville, Indiana) and sophomore forward, Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri).
The USI defense and senior goalkeeper, Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) made the goal stand up for the remaining 40 minutes of action. Hopkins posted her fifth shutout of the season by tying a career-high with 10 saves after facing a total of 23 shots.
The Eagles conclude the four-match homestand Sunday when they host William Jewell College for Senior Day at noon. USI will honor its eight seniors – defender/midfielder, Olivia Wilde (Racine, Wisconsin), defender Hannah Huebner (Newburgh, Indiana), forward Carissa Dyer (Crescent Spring, Kentucky), midfielder Ryley Hancock (Evansville, Indiana), forward Kennedy Moore (Evansville, Indiana), midfielder Kirsten Rettig (Oregon, Ohio), defender Emma Luczkowski (Westfield, Indiana), and goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) - prior to Sunday’s match.
The Cardinals are 7-8-1 overall and 4-7-0 GLVC after stumbling at Bellarmine University, 3-0, on the road this evening. William Jewell leads the all-time series, 4-3-0, since the Cardinals joined the GLVC in 2011. USI won last year’s match-up in Liberty, Missouri, 1-0.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.