USI Volleyball falls in three sets to S&T

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball struggled to get anything going offensively Friday night as it suffered a 29-27, 25-18, 25-13 Great Lakes Valley Conference setback to visiting Missouri University of Science & Technology Friday night at the Physical Activities Center.
USI (10-14, 2-11 GLVC) was held to a negative .010 attacking percentage, while the Miners hit .265 for the match.
Set 1 Missouri S&T (14-10, 6-6 GLVC) rallied from a late 22-18 deficit, scoring five straight points to build a 23-22 edge. The two teams traded jabs throughout the next few rallies, but the Miners scored the final three points to steal a 29-27 decision and build a one-set lead in the match.
Set 2 After rallying from an early three-point deficit, the Eagles were on the opposite end of a 4-0 rally that put the Miners up, 12-8 midway through second frame. Missouri S&T hit .441 in the second frame, while holding the Eagles to a .043 hitting clip.
Set 3 USI held a 10-9 lead early in the third frame, but an 8-1 Missouri S&T run took the wind out of the Eagles' sails as they fell into a 17-11 deficit. The Miners won 16 of the final 19 rallies as they closed the match out with a 12-point win in the clincher.
USI statistical leaders Freshman middle blocker Sidney Hegg (Menasha, Wisconsin) had six kills and five blocks to lead the Eagles, while senior libero Haley Limper (Springfield, Illinois) finished with a match-high 16 digs.
Up next The Eagles host No. 8 Drury University Saturday at 3 p.m. at the PAC. The Panthers (20-4, 10-2 GLVC) suffered a four-set loss to Bellarmine University Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky.
